Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up about 7.9% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Welltower were worth $24,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.14. The stock had a trading volume of 383,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,735. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.76. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.98 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

