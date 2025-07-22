Regal Rexnord Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Regal Rexnord has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regal Rexnord to earn $11.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of RRX stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $150.14. 99,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,624.82. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

