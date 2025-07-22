Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 1,233,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,485. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 676.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 197,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

