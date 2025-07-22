Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is B&I Capital AG’s 10th Largest Position

B&I Capital AG grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Ventas comprises about 3.2% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,095 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,099. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Ventas Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. 546,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 581.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

