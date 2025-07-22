QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £49,777.85 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Martin Cooper bought 9,857 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £49,777.85 ($67,104.14).

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QQ traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 507 ($6.83). 665,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 490.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 432.61. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 491 ($6.62). The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.03%. Analysts anticipate that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QQ. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.68) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

