Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $206.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $208.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.05.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

