IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.39 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $18,673,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $551.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $565.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.