Ignite Planners LLC Buys 139 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,233.27 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $524.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,063.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. The trade was a 96.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

