PFG Advisors Has $16.91 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,147,000 after purchasing an additional 384,285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

