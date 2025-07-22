Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,233.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,232.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,063.17. The firm has a market cap of $524.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.