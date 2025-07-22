Choreo LLC Has $9.14 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.14. 678,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

