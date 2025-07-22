Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.0% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 183,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,383,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

