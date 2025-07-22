Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $98.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,121 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.31% of Ferguson worth $98,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 593.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 197,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Ferguson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,635,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,452,000 after buying an additional 831,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $220.66. 309,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,709. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $226.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

