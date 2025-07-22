Guidance Capital Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Guidance Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNQ traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $91.16. 679,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

