Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,912 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $95,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,647,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,107,000 after buying an additional 941,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,094,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14,642.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 431,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 428,585 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.1%

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.48. 115,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,345. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.38.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.29.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

