Critical Review: Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ciena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ciena and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena 1 4 8 2 2.73 Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Ciena presently has a consensus price target of $85.54, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. Given Ciena’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

This table compares Ciena and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena 2.46% 5.08% 2.55% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ciena and Spirent Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena $4.01 billion 2.99 $83.96 million $0.72 117.95 Spirent Communications $460.20 million 3.11 $12.90 million N/A N/A

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Ciena has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ciena beats Spirent Communications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as 8100 coherent routing platforms; 3000 family of service delivery switches and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company’s Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, multi-cloud orchestration, and unified assurance and analytics services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers MCP domain controller solution, and OneControl unified management system, as well as planning tools. The company’s Global Services segment provides maintenance support and training, installation and deployment, and consulting and network design services. Ciena Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions. This segment also provides lab and test automation solutions for the telecom industry and enterprises. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and artificial intelligence networking infrastructure, as well as application performance and proactive security validation. This segment also offers Ethernet/internet protocol performance testing solutions, as well as navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market, including low earth orbit satellites and autonomous vehicles. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

