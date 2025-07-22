Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 5,064 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,675 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $130,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.