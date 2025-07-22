Financial Comparison: Clean Harbors (CLH) & The Competition

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Clean Harbors to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Clean Harbors has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Harbors’ peers have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 6.58% 15.47% 5.38% Clean Harbors Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $5.89 billion $402.30 million 31.42 Clean Harbors Competitors $3.47 billion $273.35 million 28.85

This table compares Clean Harbors and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Clean Harbors is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clean Harbors and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 2 7 0 2.78 Clean Harbors Competitors 326 1125 1911 134 2.53

Clean Harbors currently has a consensus target price of $257.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Clean Harbors’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clean Harbors has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

