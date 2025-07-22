VCI Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

VCI Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,289,544,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,497,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,653,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,545. The company has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $97.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

