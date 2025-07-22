Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,940 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 215,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,429,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 22,189,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,399,537. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 961.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

