Head to Head Review: Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rohm and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rohm 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ichor 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Ichor has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.05%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Rohm.

This table compares Rohm and Ichor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rohm $2.95 billion 1.75 -$330.42 million ($0.85) -15.04 Ichor $892.12 million 0.84 -$20.82 million ($0.48) -45.97

Ichor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rohm. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rohm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rohm and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rohm -11.18% -2.45% -1.54% Ichor -1.84% -0.63% -0.45%

Risk and Volatility

Rohm has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats Rohm on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rohm

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

