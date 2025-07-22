Fractal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Sylvamo comprises about 0.1% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sylvamo by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sylvamo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:SLVM traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. 59,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $98.02.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

