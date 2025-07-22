6,700 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 27.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $59.93. 289,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,347. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

