Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 142.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $351,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.99. 169,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day moving average of $158.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

