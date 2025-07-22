Fractal Investments LLC Buys 60,000 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 591,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 4.9% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $35,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $57.68. 1,591,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.