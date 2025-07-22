Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 104.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,246,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 636,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 324,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.98. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.