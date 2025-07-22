Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

VZ stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. 5,707,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,315,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

