Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 0.5% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $254,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ MELI traded up $19.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,398.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,087. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,579.78 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,492.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,187.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

