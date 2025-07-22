Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,160 Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schrodinger worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the first quarter worth $4,027,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schrodinger by 22.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,969,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 362,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schrodinger by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrodinger by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 174,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 40,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Schrodinger Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. 277,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,733. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schrodinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 83.39% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SDGR

Schrodinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.