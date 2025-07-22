Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Klaviyo by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,310,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 866,749 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,507,000 after buying an additional 684,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,721,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,449,000 after buying an additional 646,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $279.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Klaviyo from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Klaviyo from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $223,413.24. Following the sale, the president owned 435,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,755,268.20. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $133,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,094,418 shares of company stock worth $268,580,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

