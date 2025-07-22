Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $886,989.40. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,865.60. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.5%

SLAB stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,305. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.93. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

