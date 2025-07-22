BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,502 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $187,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5%

BlackRock stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,097.96. The stock had a trading volume of 146,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,110. The company has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,013.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $972.65. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,119.19.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.