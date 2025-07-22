Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000. Penumbra makes up about 0.8% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.07.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,603.90. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $28,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,791.45. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,185 shares of company stock worth $31,073,762 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 219.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

