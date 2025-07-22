Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3%

BATS ICSH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

