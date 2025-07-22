iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $70,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.51. 1,138,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,676. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.36. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

