Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3%

SYK traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.34. The company had a trading volume of 164,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,704. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

