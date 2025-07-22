Financial Partners Group Inc Has $225,000 Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 288,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,940. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

