Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 719,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,174,000. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 1.97% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8,857.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

