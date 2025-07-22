SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Decreased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,932,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,593 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $258,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $73.87. 2,341,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,447,505. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

