Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 12.9% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. 2,517,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,002. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

