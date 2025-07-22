Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 68,564 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 648.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIN. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,020,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 718.0% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 273,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,242,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLIN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 50,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,989. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

