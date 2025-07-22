Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 8,311 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. 1,396,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,876. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

