VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Holdings Raised by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 315.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HODL. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of HODL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. 189,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

