Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.31. 8,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,881. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.25. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $116.99 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

