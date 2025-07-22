Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Targa Resources (TRGP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP):

7/15/2025 – Targa Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

7/15/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $197.00 to $201.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2025 – Targa Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2025 – Targa Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $191.00.

6/5/2025 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $193.00 to $197.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.6%

TRGP traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. The company had a trading volume of 337,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,194. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.56 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Get Targa Resources Inc alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 981.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,351,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after purchasing an additional 962,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.