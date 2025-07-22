iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 9.2%

IFRA stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,626. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

