Financial Partners Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 665,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.