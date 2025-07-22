Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 142.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.97. 10,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,245. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

