Financial Partners Group Inc Has $21.54 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,253. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.79.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.