KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VCR stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.48. 16,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.